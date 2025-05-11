Belarus expects to held Days of Culture of Vietnam in 2027

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/fd48ff8e-4d9d-47dd-88d7-cca105cfa80b/conversions/5b4ce7a1-51cf-4ac2-9882-6823957d4f84-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/fd48ff8e-4d9d-47dd-88d7-cca105cfa80b/conversions/5b4ce7a1-51cf-4ac2-9882-6823957d4f84-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/fd48ff8e-4d9d-47dd-88d7-cca105cfa80b/conversions/5b4ce7a1-51cf-4ac2-9882-6823957d4f84-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/fd48ff8e-4d9d-47dd-88d7-cca105cfa80b/conversions/5b4ce7a1-51cf-4ac2-9882-6823957d4f84-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Belarus is expected to hold the Days of Culture of Vietnam in 2027 to celebrate the 35th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, BelTA informs with reference to the press service of the Belarusian Culture Ministry.

The event provides for a cooperation program signed between Belarus’ Culture Ministry and Vietnam’s Culture, Sports and Tourism Ministry for 2026-2028.

Vietnam is set to host the Days of Culture of Belarus in 2028.

In addition, the cooperation program includes information exchanges about cultural and natural heritage sites. It creates opportunities for direct cooperation between cultural institutions and organizations.

The ministry emphasized that the cooperation program covers all aspects of cultural interaction, including performing, visual, folk and circus arts, and exchanges of artistic groups and delegations for international festivals, seminars, conferences, and forums on culture and arts held in both countries.