Belarus intends to adopt new waste management strategy and define single regulator

Belarus plans to adopt a new waste management strategy and appoint a single regulator. These issues were discussed during the meeting on management and utilization of secondary material resources at the Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko, BelTA informs.

Natural Resources and Environmental Protection Minister Sergei Maslyak reported on the development of an integrated strategy of waste management and use in the country. "As of today, such a document is ready," he stated. In addition, the Natural Resources and Environmental Protection Ministry has established a coordinating council on waste management, which includes representatives of science, business, local authorities and other stakeholders. "We have taken into account all possible remarks," the Minister said. "The strategy has been submitted for public hearing. We receive questions, including from citizens, and we take them into account. In the near future, after finalization, the strategy will be submitted to the government for consideration."