Belarus intends to adopt new waste management strategy and define single regulator
Belarus plans to adopt a new waste management strategy and appoint a single regulator. These issues were discussed during the meeting on management and utilization of secondary material resources at the Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko, BelTA informs.
Natural Resources and Environmental Protection Minister Sergei Maslyak reported on the development of an integrated strategy of waste management and use in the country. "As of today, such a document is ready," he stated. In addition, the Natural Resources and Environmental Protection Ministry has established a coordinating council on waste management, which includes representatives of science, business, local authorities and other stakeholders. "We have taken into account all possible remarks," the Minister said. "The strategy has been submitted for public hearing. We receive questions, including from citizens, and we take them into account. In the near future, after finalization, the strategy will be submitted to the government for consideration."
According to Sergei Maslyak, plans are in place to unite other documents on this subject in the new document. "Today, six strategies and four concepts cover waste management issues in the country. It is necessary to accumulate everything in a single document and to give the opportunity to define a single body represented by the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environmental Protection," he explained the need to develop and adopt a new strategy. "This will yield results in the near future. I will be responsible for these issues."