"The very first negotiation platform between Russia and Ukraine was Minsk, long before Istanbul became such. In this regard, Russia, both its leadership and its people, highly value Belarus’s constructive, stabilizing, and peacekeeping role, which has once again demonstrated itself through the prisoner exchange. Unfortunately, Ukraine, or more precisely the Kyiv regime, does not appreciate this at all. This was evident when the Russian president expressed gratitude to Belarusian allies for their help in the prisoner exchange, while Zelensky did not say a single word on the matter," Nosovich noted.