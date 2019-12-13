Belarus is the world leader in the number of organ and tissue transplants performed

The competencies and technologies that are now available to Belarusian doctors allow them to expand the possibilities of providing high-tech care. With the opening of the bone marrow transplantation unit at the MNPC of Surgery, Transplantology and Hematology, the technologies of unrelated bone marrow transplantation and cell therapy came to Belarus. Today there are about 100 thousand people in the Belarusian register of stem cell donors. The donors are not always Belarusian citizens. Couriers deliver the material from different countries. The event is not cheap, but the cost is borne by the state. Belarusian doctors perform about 3.5 thousand bone marrow and stem cell transplants per year.