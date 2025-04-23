3.66 BYN
Belarus makes top countries by IQ level. What place do we rank?
Belarus has hit the top countries in terms of IQ. We rank 16th out of 126 countries in the rating of the population's intelligence level.
The top ten leaders are mainly Asian countries: China, South Korea, Japan. Russia takes the 6th place.
The rest of our neighbors are 20 or more positions below Belarus. Among the retarded, for example, France: in the list - in 17th place, Italy - in 19th place, and the United States - even in 30th place.