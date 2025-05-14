Belarus Marks International Family Day

In Belarus, the International Family Day is celebrated with heartfelt acknowledgment and pride. On May 15th, our nation joins the global community in honoring the importance of family. Currently, Belarus is home to approximately 2.6 million families, over 43% of which are raising children under the age of 18. The esteem of the family unit is steadily rising across the country. Just last year, more than 60% of Belarusians entered into their first marriages, and in 2024 alone, over 46,000 couples have united in matrimony.

For most families in our republic, the birth of children remains the cornerstone of a strong and flourishing household. The number of families with multiple children continues to grow each year. Today, more than 9% of families—around 123,000—are raising three or more children. The largest concentrations of large families are found in the Brest, Gomel, and Minsk regions.