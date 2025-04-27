Belarus to Participate in Events Timed to 50th Anniversary of the Liberation of South Vietnam

A Belarusian delegation, led by the Deputy Chairman of the House of Representatives, Vadim Ipatov, will partake in the ceremonial events commemorating the 50th anniversary of the liberation of South Vietnam and the reunification of the country, taking place in Ho Chi Minh City from April 28 to 30. This was reported by BELTA, citing the press service of the House of Representatives.

During the visit, the Belarusian delegation is scheduled to meet with the Chairman of the National Assembly of Vietnam, Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan, as well as members of other parliamentary delegations.