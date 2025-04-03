3.66 BYN
Belarus to Send Humanitarian Aid to Myanmar on Presidential Order
One hour ago, it was announced that Belarus will be dispatching humanitarian assistance to Myanmar in response to a directive from the head of state.
The Ministry of Emergency Situations has quickly assembled a relief cargo weighing 20 tons for those affected by the earthquake. The shipment includes kits of framed tents, blankets, and food supplies. Accompanying the humanitarian aid to Myanmar will be a delegation from the Ministry of Emergency Situations, led by First Deputy Minister Alexander Khudoleyev, who will hand over the assistance to local authorities.
The delivery will be carried out by an Il-76 aircraft from the Belarusian Armed Forces. It is also planned that this same aircraft will bring back Belarusian rescuers who have been assisting in addressing the aftermath of the earthquake.