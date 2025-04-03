Belarus to Send Humanitarian Aid to Myanmar on Presidential Order

One hour ago, it was announced that Belarus will be dispatching humanitarian assistance to Myanmar in response to a directive from the head of state.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations has quickly assembled a relief cargo weighing 20 tons for those affected by the earthquake. The shipment includes kits of framed tents, blankets, and food supplies. Accompanying the humanitarian aid to Myanmar will be a delegation from the Ministry of Emergency Situations, led by First Deputy Minister Alexander Khudoleyev, who will hand over the assistance to local authorities.