Belarus to Tighten Regulations on E-Cigarettes: What's Changing?

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/dedcedde-3da5-4abf-8c78-2e4c8e8285d8/conversions/f521d260-9c20-4d44-857b-2e2378d9c722-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/dedcedde-3da5-4abf-8c78-2e4c8e8285d8/conversions/f521d260-9c20-4d44-857b-2e2378d9c722-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/dedcedde-3da5-4abf-8c78-2e4c8e8285d8/conversions/f521d260-9c20-4d44-857b-2e2378d9c722-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/dedcedde-3da5-4abf-8c78-2e4c8e8285d8/conversions/f521d260-9c20-4d44-857b-2e2378d9c722-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Alarmingly, approximately 77% of the disposable e-cigarette market in Belarus is supplied illegally, bypassing certification, and evading excise taxes. Considering that e-cigarettes pose significant health risks, similar to tobacco products, authorities have deemed it necessary to enforce equally stringent regulations. The Belarusian Food Industry Concern has proposed the corresponding draft law, which has already undergone public discussion. The new legislation aims to introduce additional requirements for the import and distribution of e-cigarettes and e-liquids in Belarus. "SB. Belarus" reports on what changes are in the offing for consumers, distributors, and suppliers.

The prevalence of the illegal market creates an uneven playing field for businesses that adhere to the law. More importantly, the safety of uncertified products is unknown, highlighting the need for this new law, which focuses on refining the state's regulatory approach within the sector. Furthermore, due to illegal imports, the state loses an estimated 130 million Belarusian rubles annually in uncollected excise duties. These products are frequently imported from Russia, Bulgaria, India, China, Latvia, Lithuania, the UAE, Poland, and the Czech Republic. Therefore, it has been suggested that e-cigarettes be subject to similar requirements as conventional cigarettes.

For example, the introduction of licensing for the production of non-tobacco products has been proposed. Tatiana Shedko, First Deputy Chairman of the Belarusian Food Industry Concern, elaborated:

"This regulation will eliminate the independent manufacturing of e-liquids. We also aim to establish requirements for the equipment used in the production of these products. We propose that only legal entities hold the right to export, import, produce, store, and wholesale these goods, while individual entrepreneurs will be permitted to engage in retail sales."

The import of e-cigarettes and e-liquids will be restricted to companies holding licenses for wholesale trade. Tatiana Shedko is confident that mandatory licensing will enable better control over the production and distribution of products that potentially endanger public health.

The public discussion of the new draft law was organized by the Belarusian Food Industry Concern

One of the most significant proposed changes is the prohibition of online purchasing and sales of e-cigarettes and related products. Some participants in the discussion requested that this measure not be implemented, citing that residents in rural areas rely on online purchasing for access to these products.

However, the authors of the draft law were unpersuaded by such arguments. Tatiana Shedko commented: "E-commerce is expanding, but this trend is unacceptable for tobacco and non-tobacco nicotine-containing products. The health hazards must be considered, as well as the fact that these products are subject to excise duties. These are compelling arguments for stricter state control, which cannot be achieved through online trade."

Changes will also affect the presentation of e-cigarette retail locations.

It is proposed to ban the open display of e-cigarettes, e-liquids, and product packaging samples. This is intended to reduce the appeal of the products, particularly for young people and adolescents.