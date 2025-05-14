Currently, the Belarusian doctors are sharing their unique expertise with colleagues from Zimbabwe, while our universities are preparing a new generation of medical professionals. Healthcare remains a key industry in our friendship.

The first group of African students has arrived in Belarus to pursue secondary specialized medical education, predominantly as future nurses from Zimbabwe — a country with which Belarus’s relations are growing warmer each year. The education of these students exemplifies the utmost trust, with states not only working together to develop the economy but also entrusting their most valuable asset—their children.

Nadezhda Lazarevich, First Deputy Chair of the Minsk City Executive Committee, noted:

“When we visited Zimbabwe at the instruction of the head of state and spoke with the First Lady, the most important thing she emphasized was: ‘Take care of our children.’

Language adaptation remains a challenge for African students. While the initial training phase has been completed successfully, the process becomes easier thereafter. To minimize time and facilitate integration, Belarusian medical colleges will begin teaching in English starting September. This flexibility in our educational approach responds directly to the increasing demand from foreign students, especially from Africa. The continent is actively developing healthcare infrastructure, which in turn requires qualified personnel.

Nadezhda Lazarevich further added:

“Eventually, when they return to their countries, these students will understand that our medicines heal, that we are qualified specialists, and that they can access the technological equipment produced in Belarus. This is a multifaceted effort to foster cooperation with African nations.”

Zimbabwe has already announced plans to double the number of students studying in Belarus, appreciating the approach of Belarusians who have committed to creating comfortable living and educational conditions—an assurance they have upheld without compromise.

Nioni Zanele Elsie, a student at the Belarusian State Medical College, shared:

“Belarus is a very beautiful country with friendly people. It is very interesting to study here. I started training as a nurse in September. Belarusian teachers are excellent—they show and tell us many fascinating things.”

Today, approximately 500 students from 24 African countries study at Belarusian medical universities, with nearly fifty pursuing clinical residencies. Our educational cooperation is set to deepen even further.

Andrei Ivanets, Belarus’s Minister of Education, stated:

“We see significant prospects for collaboration across various fields. This includes training specialists with higher education in areas such as agro-industrial complex, mechanical engineering, and, of course, medical technologies—skills that are in demand everywhere. Considering Zimbabwe’s dynamic development, their need for qualified personnel is especially urgent.”

The rapid development of social cooperation only confirms the correctness of our country’s chosen strategy: helping through partnership. A notable milestone in this collaboration was the transfer of a modern mobile medical complex, which has brought quality healthcare closer to Zimbabwean women across the country. During her second visit to Belarus as part of a delegation of leading women entrepreneurs from Zimbabwe, the First Lady expressed gratitude to the Belarusian leadership and people.

Oxilia Mnangagwa, First Lady of Zimbabwe, said:

“We received a mobile hospital, and this is of enormous significance for us—especially amid sanctions. The use of this mobile clinic has already positively impacted the health of our population, particularly women. The Zimbabwean people are deeply grateful to Belarus for this assistance.”

During this meeting, the Belarusian President emphasized the importance of the First Lady’s mission, which focuses on developing the healthcare system and child nutrition in Zimbabwe. The President assured that Belarus would do everything necessary to improve medical services in Zimbabwe, building on the agreements reached during the Belarusian leader’s visit to Africa.

In 2023, Alexander Lukashenko reiterated Belarus’s open stance and readiness to unite for the benefit of the people:

“We respect the Zimbabwean people very deeply. I want to emphasize that our visit to Africa is not about spreading illusory democratic values but about working together with your leaders for the good of the Zimbabwean people.”

All agreements and memoranda are actively implemented, not just words on paper. Building on mutual visits and social cooperation agreements, the Belarusian medical community is actively sharing expertise with Zimbabwean colleagues. Belarusian doctors’ reports at the forum in Harare were attended by around 500 African physicians, discussing key issues related to establishing an effective healthcare system.

Representatives from Belarusian research and practical centers, as well as leading Minsk hospitals and the Republican Clinical Center of the Presidential Administration, shared their experiences. The Belarusian delegation also visited Zimbabwe’s main multidisciplinary medical center—a facility with its own challenges, but the one they intend to address jointly. The focus is on maternal and child health, as well as the prevention of socially significant diseases—areas where Belarus has achieved high efficiency and is ready to share its knowledge, equipping African medicine with supplies, hygiene products, and especially pharmaceuticals.