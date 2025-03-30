Belarusian Diplomats in Austria Lay Wreaths at Graves of Fallen Soviet Soldiers

On March 30, the day marking the 80th anniversary of the Red Army's entry into Austria, a solemn wreath-laying ceremony took place at the Soviet military cemetery in Oberwart (Burgenland). This was reported by the Embassy of Belarus in Austria.

The ceremony was attended by the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Belarus, Andrei Dapkyunas, heads of diplomatic missions from the Russian Federation, representatives of the Austrian Black Cross organization, clergy, and members of the diaspora.

On these grounds, on March 29-30, 1945, advancing units of the Red Army crossed the Austro-Hungarian border and began the final phase of the Vienna Offensive. The liberation of Austria from Nazi occupation was a significant step toward its neutrality and the restoration of its statehood. More than 38,000 Soviet soldiers sacrificed their lives during this operation.

Participants of the ceremony honored the memory of the fallen with a moment of silence and laid wreaths adorned with national ribbons. Belarusian and Russian diplomats expressed gratitude to their partners from the Austrian Black Cross organization for their collaboration in preserving historical memory.

The wreath-laying in Oberwart opened a series of memorial events as part of the celebrations for the 80th anniversary of victory, which will continue in Vienna and other cities in Austria over the coming weeks.

The Soviet military cemetery in Oberwart is one of the largest in the region, housing the remains of 819 Red Army fighters who died in battles for the city, succumbed to their wounds, or perished while fulfilling post-war duties. The memorial complex was officially opened after reconstruction in October 1966.

Among those buried at the cemetery is Hero of the Soviet Union Captain Alexey Martsinkovsky, who displayed exceptional bravery in battles for Hill 403 near the Vargauber River.