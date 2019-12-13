Belarusian Foreign Ministry recommends to refrain from traveling to Middle East region

Another aggravation of the situation in the Middle East region is dangerous by uncontrolled escalation of violence and causes extreme concern. The Belarusian Foreign Ministry draws the attention of Belarusian citizens to this, reports BelTA.

“In this regard, we remind citizens of the recommendations of October 2, 2024 regarding the need to refrain from traveling to the countries of the region,” stressed the Foreign Ministry. - Citizens of Belarus, living or currently residing in the conflict-affected states, should strictly follow the recommendations of the authorities, as well as observe the rules of personal safety.