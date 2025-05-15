Belarusian Initiatives Highlighted at the II BRICS Women’s Entrepreneurship Forum in Moscow

"Investing in women is investing in the future." Today, this phrase has become the slogan of the Second BRICS Women’s Entrepreneurship Forum held in Moscow.

The forum brings together women from over thirty countries, with more than a thousand guests and two hundred speakers participating. A Belarusian delegation is also taking part, presenting projects across various sectors, including healthcare, information technology, agribusiness, and light industry. Belarus is expanding its collaboration with BRICS nations, actively involving more participants in joint business ventures and projects. The National Center "Russia" served as the key venue for discussions and negotiations.

The forum has become a platform for women entrepreneurs and leaders to exchange ideas, build networks, and promote gender-inclusive business development. The BRICS Women’s Business Alliance advocates for maximum engagement of women worldwide in the economy.

Belarus’s experience is of particular interest to BRICS in many areas. This is evidenced by the opening of the Office of the Women’s Business Alliance in Belarus—a result of agreements with the Belarusian Union of Women. Such platforms provide opportunities for direct negotiations and the development of joint projects.

Olga Shpilevskaya, Chairwoman of the Belarusian Union of Women, remarked:

"Of course, it’s about establishing contacts, making acquaintances, and sharing the incredible experience each side possesses. We understand that women quickly find points of mutual understanding and common ground. There are many topics here—not only technologies but also healthcare, where our country has valuable insights to share, demonstrate, and teach. This mutual exchange of experience is extremely important. This platform is excellent precisely for that."

Elena Prokhorova, Chairwoman of the United Entrepreneurs Organization of the Belarusian Union of Women, added:

"This is an incredible space that allows us to implement numerous business projects. Women’s entrepreneurship is gaining momentum, and the agenda of women’s business increasingly expands across BRICS countries. I believe that this agenda, promoted at the forum, will smoothly translate into concrete initiatives in Belarus. We will approach new markets and horizons with renewed strength and ambition."

A particularly engaging session focused on Belarus’s experience in raising awareness about women’s health. Healthcare is considered a key vector for BRICS cooperation. Experts and policymakers discussed innovative strategies for disease prevention and creating conditions for equal access to medical services.

Inna Soldatenko, Deputy Director of the N.N. Alexandrov National Medical Research Center of Oncology and Medical Radiology, stated:

"We can share our experience working in extreme conditions, such as during the pandemic. Additionally, we can share the innovations and advanced technologies currently available in our scientific and practical centers. We affirm that high-tech medical assistance accessible to ordinary citizens is a reality today."

Elena Stalboloskaya, Member of the Council of the Republic of the National Assembly of Belarus, emphasized:

"This is a very important topic for us because Belarus, as a partner of BRICS, fully shares the principles and models of its partner countries. Our main directions include expanding financial and economic cooperation, deepening interactions in security and politics, as well as in culture and intercultural contacts."