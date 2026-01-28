Belarusian products are on display at GULFOOD exhibition in UAE

Belarus is currently making a major presentation of its products at the food exhibition in Dubai. The country is a regular participant, but in 2026, it will be represented for the first time with two thematic pavilions.

Experts note that the 2026 exhibition sets unprecedented trends for the next few years. Incidentally, the first agreements on the sidelines of the exhibition have already been reached. One example: a Mogilev company has agreed to supply dry dairy products to the Algerian market.

To put its scale into perspective, GULFOOD is, without exaggeration, a global event: 8,500 companies from more than 190 countries and nearly 240,000 square meters of exhibition space.

GULFOOD-2026 in Figures

Igor Bely, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Belarus to the United Arab Emirates:

"Our companies are making full use of their participation in this exhibition. I would say they are signing contracts not only with local companies but also with third countries. In my presence, a contract for the supply of products to Turkey was signed. I know that negotiations were held and contracts were even signed with European colleagues, because everyone knows what Belarusian products are. And we are showcasing our products, so people can taste them."

The exhibition in Dubai will run until January 30. B2B sessions with international partners and experts are continuing for Belarusian participants.