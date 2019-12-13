3.36 RUB
3.50 USD
3.60 EUR
Belarusian Radio to broadcast pre-election speeches of presidential candidates on January 8 and 10
Belarusian Radio is starting to broadcast pre-election speeches of presidential candidates in Belarus.
They will be broadcast from 8:00 to 9:00. On January 8, Oleg Gaidukevich and Alexander Khizhnyak will speak, and Anna Kanopatskaya and Sergei Syrankov on January 10. One can listen to the Belarusian Radio throughout Belarus, on the website radio.bel, and also on the National Radio Player. Let us remind you that early voting in Belarus will begin on January 21. The Election Day is scheduled for January 26.
