Belarus has great opportunities in healthcare. This is the opinion of our Omani colleagues. In particular, the Minister of Health of the Sultanate of Oman. Our partners intend to adopt the Belarusian experience in promising areas: for example, to develop cooperation in oncology.

The details were shared by Director of the RNPC of Oncology and Medical Radiology Sergei Polyakov.

“First of all, this is an opportunity for education, because the education that the Minister himself received here is really highly quoted in the Sultanate. And we can help our colleagues in many matters, especially specialized medical care. Not only in oncology, but I am sure in other fields as well: transplantology, cardiology, neurosurgery and so on.”