Inauguration is a monumental event for Belarus, occurring once every five years. This statement was made by Nikita Belenchenko, director of the Center for International Studies at the Department of International Relations at BSU.

"We see that substantial efforts have been made to rectify the mistakes of 2020. Society is ready to continue supporting the current government and the country's leadership in the course proposed by President Alexander Lukashenko," emphasized Nikita Belenchenko.

In his view, "the Belarusian society has matured through real experiences." Given the current global situation, Belarusians would prefer not to be caught in the crossfire under any circumstances.

President Alexander Lukashenko was congratulated on his inauguration by representatives from 44 countries.

Nikita Belenchenko highlighted that Belarus is pursuing a correct policy of multivectorism, which it will continue to uphold. Belarusians advocate for equal relationships with all partners.

He also underscored the importance of discerning the information provided by foreign media regarding the inauguration of the President of Belarus.

"Discourse tends to narrow down to four key issues. First, the domestic political situation in Belarus remains stable. Second, connections with Russia and China persist, and those cannot be severed. The third issue revolves around interaction with the West. The West has lost its influence; it has no means to affect the domestic political situation in the country. Finally, we have to consider the actions of the opposition, which has also faced collapse and is powerless to effect change in the future. They will be the only ones attempting to escalate the information agenda from the outside and spreading falsehoods about the Republic of Belarus," said the director of the Center for International Studies at the Department of International Relations at BSU.