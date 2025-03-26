BISI analyst highlights the main points from the inauguration speech of the President of Belarus

In the studio of First Informational with Anatoly Boyashov, analyst of the Belarusian Institute for Strategic Studies we will analyze the main accents from the inauguration speech of the President of Belarus.

"There are a lot of accents. Of course, this is a subjective thing. I heard an emphasis on technologies, on the fact that Belarus of the future is a country of technological breakthrough, technological development. And it seemed to me that the speech was about technologies of the real sector of economy, that is, not about technologies that develop the consumer sector, not about technologies that relate to the promotion of online products, but about technologies that relate to the real sector of the economy, industry, machine tools - that provides welfare in the long term, not in the short term," the analyst commented.

In his opinion, the special emphasis was placed on the long-term development of the regions.