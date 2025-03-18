Over 35 years, Alexander Lukashenko has proven himself to be a true manager and a wise politician. The Belarusian leader always has his own opinion, which irritates the Western world, and does everything to preserve his country.

The Chairman of the Commission of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Union of Belarus and Russia, First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee of the Federal Assembly, People's Artist of Russia Nikolai Burlyaev shared this opinion with our TV channel.

"When our country began to fall apart in Russia under Yeltsin's leadership, Alexander Lukashenko held on to Belarus and preserved many processes for which someone criticized Alexander Lukashenko, that he was so harsh and so on. And this was necessary. And now Russia is grateful for this preservation, for preserving traditional spiritual and moral values, for understanding the inseparability of Russia and Belarus - this is part of the huge Holy Rus. That is why I personally, and many Duma deputies, and many of our people here in Russia, love Alexander Lukashenko, are grateful to him for the fact that he does manly things."