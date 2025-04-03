By 2030, Belarus Will Be Able to Screen for 36 Genetic Disorders in Newborns

By 2030, 36 genetic disorders in children will be detected through screening programs. Elena Ulezko, Deputy Director for Pediatrics at the Republican Scientific and Practical Center "Mother and Child," shared this information during an event dedicated to World Health Day (April 7), as reported by BELTA.

"A healthy childhood is crucial for the future development of the entire nation. In this regard, it is important to identify any pathological issues that a child may have in a timely manner. Our service works in this direction. Recently, medical genetics has been significantly advancing. Screening programs have been implemented in the country. In 2024, we will identify five genetic disorders. By 2025, we will expand this to 12, and we have already begun working in this area. By 2030, the list will be expanded to 36 genetic conditions that will be identified through screening," she stated.

Today, Belarus employs technologies that allow for early identification of problems in children, enabling them to develop properly with timely medical assistance and comprehensive rehabilitation. This is the focus of early intervention centers.

"This year, we have monitored more than 15,000 young children at these centers. All children in our country are geographically attached to these centers. Additionally, we have developed a follow-up service for premature children," Ulezko explained.

All pregnant women in our country undergo ultrasound screening to detect fetal abnormalities. In 2024, over 1,100 fetuses were found to have chromosomal diseases and congenital pathologies. This is vital, as screening allows for determining the subsequent management of the pregnancy, as well as the approach to the newborn's care and treatment.

Importantly, 100% of births in Belarus occur with qualified obstetric assistance. All of this has enabled our country to achieve a high ranking in global assessments.