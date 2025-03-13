Celebration of Independence and Prosperity: Belarus Marks Constitution Day

This year marks the 31st anniversary of the nation's fundamental law, adopted on March 15, 1994. Reflecting on the journey traversed, we recognize the importance of not only honoring the Constitution but also actively participating in the life of the country, safeguarding its values.

The countdown to a new historical chapter in modern sovereign Belarus began in 1994. On March 15, the Constitution was adopted, after being crafted over four years. It has since become the legal foundation for the unity and prosperity of the peace-loving Belarusian people.

The highest value of the nation is the individual, along with their rights and freedoms. The guarantor of the Constitution is the President. For 31 years, the life of Belarusians has been built upon these principles. The outcome of this effectiveness is the stability and peace that continue to ensure sustainable development across all spheres.

Sergei Klishevich, Deputy of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of Belarus: "Many countries around the world—I say this from my experiences in various states, both in the West and East, including European nations—dream and strive to attain the social guarantees that Belarusians enjoy today. It is crucial for our society to understand this and to stand up for it. Simply appreciating it isn't enough today. Our task is to fight for the social achievements that our republic possesses and that, regrettably, the majority of the global population lacks."

Nina Antanovich, Head of the Department of Political Science at the Law Faculty of BSU: "When discussing the achievements of the state, there exists a notion known as the effectiveness of governance. This effectiveness manifests on various levels: economic efficiency, as the President states, requires meticulous accountability of every ruble and every kopeck; social efficiency refers to the satisfaction of our citizens’ lives; and political efficiency involves the capability for state stability and the defense of national interests. The metaphor of a 'living constitution' is wholly applicable to our constitution."

Amendments and changes to the Constitution were made in 1996, 2004, and 2022 during three national referendums. The current version of the fundamental law is regarded as "the people's constitution."

We, the Belarusians, have shaped our own Constitution! This is a response from society to modern challenges and external threats. Nationwide discussions were held, allowing everyone to contribute proposals. The updated version has influenced the functioning of the governance system and the lives of Belarusians as a whole.

Andrei Anisimov, Deputy of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of Belarus: "Around 10,000 proposals were submitted to Parliament for amendments to the Constitution. Responses were provided to each one, and some were even included in the Constitution. Regarding further development, approximately 70 legislative acts have been adopted by Parliament based on constitutional norms, enhancing the lives of Belarusians across various fields. Two recent laws include the Law on the VNS and the Law on Elections."

Alexander Markevich, Head of the Department of Public Administration at the Academy of Management under the President of Belarus: "Constitutional innovations are essential in affirming family values. The Constitution articulates that marriage is a voluntary union between a man and a woman. It includes provisions that promote the strengthening of families, motherhood, and fatherhood, and expresses state support for families with children. We are a socially oriented state, with social programs aimed at improving the quality of life for people and families, ensuring the development of the Belarusian people while enabling sustainable trends in our lives."