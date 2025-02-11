Chance to move without pain - how Belarus develops endoprosthetics

Belarus is improving the quality and availability of medical care.

The rules for endoprosthetics of large joints and the reasons for removing from the operation queue have been changed in Belarus. The operation can now be postponed for up to six months, but only for significant reasons. Such reasons include the death of a close relative or a serious illness.

The merit of Belarusian doctors is that people come to Belarus not only for treatment, but also for training. We pass on our experience and acquired skills to leading specialists from the CIS countries, and advanced technologies are at the forefront.

Mikhail Gerasimenko, director of the Republican Scientific and Practical Center for Traumatology and Orthopedics:

"This includes prosthetics, arthroscopy, pediatric orthopedics, and spinal surgery. It is very pleasant to realize that Belarusian methods are being implemented in other countries. Our system of hip reconstruction in children is known not only in the post-Soviet space. Sokolovsky's hip osteotomy is actively used in the UK, Japan, and Iran."

The number of large joint replacement surgeries in Belarus is growing - more than 21 thousand operations were performed in 2024, and the rate has tripled over the past five years. Help has become even more accessible - you need to wait in line from several weeks to a year.

The head of the orthopedic department No. 2 of the Republican Scientific and Practical Center for Traumatology and Orthopedics noted that the Belarusian knee joint is made according to all international standards, it has been implanted for the second year in a row.