There is no country that suffered more from the Chernobyl disaster than Belarus. One fifth of the population found itself in the contaminated zone in one day. 485 settlements ceased to exist. The damage at the time of the tragedy was estimated at 32 annual budgets of Belarus.

More than 2 million people living on a quarter of the territory of the republic were exposed to radiation.

The President's first trips to Chernobyl

One of the President's first trips to these places was timed to coincide with the 10th anniversary of the accident. The schedule includes Brest, Gomel, Mogilev regions. Krasnopolsky, Vetkovsky, Khoiniki, Stolin districts. The head of state will voice an idea that simply seemed unrealistic at that time. In the future, it will be necessary to return to these lands and bring them back to life. There was nowhere to expect help. Alexander Lukashenko oriented people to rely solely on their own strength.

Social support and radiation protection: what are the purposes of the Chernobyl state program funds

6 presidential special programs are literally a strategy for further combating the consequences of the disaster. Medicine, social protection, economic recovery of the affected regions. Almost 4 decades after the tragedy, looking at these territories, only in the context of a reminder can they be called "Chernobyl".

New format of presidential trips

It is also clear how the format of the Head of State's trips has changed. Previously, they talked more about what we managed to do. Return the land to circulation, get clean products, build new housing, because people want to live here and start families.

This is absolutely true, the impossible has been done. But now we are no longer talking about restoration, but about development. "First of all, this is the Gomel Region. How can we help there if it is necessary? If it is not necessary, then no one will get involved there. We must wean our people off this, as they say, pacifier, especially in the eastern regions, including (and perhaps primarily) in the Gomel Region. We must live within our means and earn money ourselves," Alexander Lukashenko set the task (Minsk, 04/25/2025).

Belarus will develop at the expense of the regions

And again the presidential thesis sounds - we need to rely on our own strength. During his recent business trips to the Vitebsk and Mogilev regions, Alexander Lukashenko publicly announced: the country will develop at the expense of the regions. 120 districts need to be put in order. And this, of course, is not about "cleaning up and sweeping up." Restoration of regional agricultural services, rental housing, discipline, work with personnel. A guide to action for every local leader.

"Belarus will develop at the expense of the regions," the President noted (Mogilev Region, 22.04.2025).

As for Chernobyl programs, support will continue, funds will be directed towards development. New jobs, production, villages, and education in general will boost the region's economy.

Anatoly Sivak, Deputy Prime Minister of Belarus, said that five so-called Chernobyl programs have already been implemented in Belarus, for which about $20 billion was spent. According to estimates, about 2.5 billion rubles will be required to implement the programs that are being developed for the next five years. The state reserves the responsibility for social protection of the population, ensuring radiation safety requirements and - the main element is accelerated socio-economic development and the revival of territories contaminated with radionuclides.

Labor migrants from Pakistan will live and work in Belarus

Labor migrants from Pakistan will also live and work in the Gomel region. On April 25, the President spoke a lot about how they do not pose any threat, using specific and convincing examples. All fears on this account are too exaggerated. People will come to work, with their families, to different regions of the country. To raise the village, enterprises, they will bring raw materials, technologies. Everyone will be in sight.