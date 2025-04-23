3.66 BYN
3.05 BYN
3.48 BYN
Chinese military troops arrived in Belarus to take part in Victory Day parade
At the invitation of the Belarusian side, military of The Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) arrived in the Republic of Belarus on 24 April to take part in the military parade to celebrate the 80th anniversary of the Victory of the Soviet people in the Great Patriotic War, BelTA reports.
Starting tomorrow, the Chinese servicemen will be training together with Belarusian military as part of preparations for the parade.