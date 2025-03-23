By 2030, Belarus aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The development of the subway system, one of the most environmentally friendly modes of transport, will help achieve this goal.

The subway operates on electricity, without the use of batteries, and being underground significantly reduces noise levels in the metropolis. This positively impacts the quality of life for city residents and creates favorable conditions for combating climate change.

Eugenia Bertosh, Head of the Department of International Scientific Cooperation and Climate at the Republican Scientific Institute for Environmental Protection "BELNITS Ecology":

"The global temperature on planet Earth is rising, including in Belarus. According to forecasts, this process is expected to continue, and there will be more drought phenomena in Belarus. Therefore, it is very important for us to address the issues of transport greening. The subway, in particular, as one type of electric transport, can help solve these issues."

It’s worth noting that Belarus participates in global initiatives to combat climate change, implementing programs for the Sustainable Development Goals, which include reducing urban impact on ecology and air quality. The subway system is doing an excellent job in this regard. Notably, on March 24, 1984, the trial run of the first line train took place. By 2020, the President unveiled the third branch.

Alexander Lukashenko, President of Belarus (November 6, 2020):

"The launch of the first phase of the new subway line today is a sign of our social and political stability. At this time, countries like ours do not create such facilities. Once, I demanded from the subway builders, a decade ago, that we should not create museums underground. It's very expensive; therefore, museums should not be built, but stations must be functional, attractive, aesthetic, and beautiful. I believe that if we stop the construction, there will be no great scientific tradition - it's comparable to space, only in the field of underground. My dream is, perhaps, to at least start a megaproject for the construction of the fourth subway line - a circular line that will relieve traffic on the Minsk Ring Road. This will lead to the creation of full-fledged transport transfer hubs between all types of urban and suburban transport in the foreseeable future."