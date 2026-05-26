The first international security forum continues in Moscow. It has brought together delegations from over 100 countries.

Many are interested in Belarus's experience in countering modern challenges and threats. This is evidenced by the large number of bilateral meetings held today by the head of the Belarusian delegation.

Alexander Volfovich discussed the international situation with representatives of Myanmar, Mongolia, Pakistan, and Angola.

"They are very interested in issues related to Belarus's developments in countering modern challenges and threats, primarily terrorism, the fight against drug trafficking, illegal migration, and arms trafficking," the Secretary of State explained.

According to him, these same topics are also of concern to representatives of other countries. "We discussed joint projects, military-technical cooperation, and military issues. Therefore, this dialogue took place in a virtually identical vein, in the same direction, with all delegations," said Alexander Volfovich.

On May 27, forum participants also discussed international cooperation in the field of Eurasian security. The world is experiencing military and political turbulence. Conflicts in the Middle East and Ukraine, the unprecedented militarization of European countries, and provocations on the western and southern borders of the Union State. The Charter of Diversity and Multipolarity, initiated by Belarus, is more relevant today than ever. To maintain peace, we must be able to listen and respect each other.

Nikolai Bordyuzha, Chairman of the Coordinating Council of the Eurasian Information and Analytical Consortium:

"Today, there are many multipolar processes occurring in the world. There is no system of relations today. We have practically destroyed everything. We have destroyed strategic stability, we have essentially destroyed the diplomatic foundations that existed before. We have destroyed issues related to dialogue between states. Whether it's sanctions, silence, or simply rejection of certain countries. In other words, we are in a complete frenzy, the entire world. And so today, experts and civil service specialists are discussing how we—I mean Russia, Belarus, and our partners—can survive in this situation, what we need to do to avoid being overwhelmed by this wave of instability."