CSTO PA meeting to discuss defense and collective security issues of member states on December 9
The preservation of historical memory of the Great Patriotic War and World War II, which is increasingly distorted in European countries, will be discussed at a meeting of the CSTO Parliamentary Assembly in Moscow on December 9.
The day before, the heads of the parliamentary delegations visited the Victory Museum on Poklonnaya Hill. They saw the exposition "Ordinary Nazism", where photos, archival documents and newsreels (over 200 exhibits in total) tell the story of the emergence and development of the Ukrainian version of Nazism from its inception to the present day.
The parliamentarians also became participants of one of the largest projects of the museum - the exhibition "The feat of the people". It is located in 17 halls, and each one tells a different story about the tragic stages of the World War II, which claimed the lives of more than 25 million Soviet citizens. In memory of them, the heads of the parliamentary delegations laid flowers and observed a moment of silence.
On December 9, the CSTO Parliamentary Assembly will discuss defense and collective security of the CSTO member states, new challenges and threats from NATO, as well as the use of artificial intelligence, cyber security and illegal migration.
