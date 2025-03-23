Developing national scientific potential - how government supports initiatives of young scientists

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/f623200e-171c-4353-844e-c8ca386426b4/conversions/0c46203d-4d3a-4b21-adfa-bbea7ff55da4-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/f623200e-171c-4353-844e-c8ca386426b4/conversions/0c46203d-4d3a-4b21-adfa-bbea7ff55da4-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/f623200e-171c-4353-844e-c8ca386426b4/conversions/0c46203d-4d3a-4b21-adfa-bbea7ff55da4-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/f623200e-171c-4353-844e-c8ca386426b4/conversions/0c46203d-4d3a-4b21-adfa-bbea7ff55da4-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Counting on young scientists. Belarus has created all the necessary conditions to support Master's and PhD students. Every young scientist can bank on expert assistance, mentoring and financial support.

State youth policy is aimed at the successful socialization and personal realization of young people, which contributes to the development of the country's scientific potential.

Anastasia Kiselevich, Chairperson of the Council of Young Scientists under the Ministry of Education of the Republic of Belarus:

"Today, a full range of opportunities to fulfill young people's potential in absolutely all spheres of their activities has been created and used in our country. Much attention is paid to work with master's students, postgraduates, young teachers and scientists. It is important to note that today a broad system of financial support for scientists is being implemented in Belarus - a competition for the appointment of the President's scholarship, a competition for the appointment of Presidential grants in the field of science, education, youth policy, and health care."

More than 40 educational institutions have Councils of Young Scientists, which actively involve young people in scientific activities. Festivals, contests and conferences are regularly organized where young researchers can present their ideas. The initiatives will not go unnoticed.