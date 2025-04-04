For the first time since World War II, Germany is permanently deploying its troops in another country. This deployment takes place in Lithuania, where apanzer brigade of the Bundeswehr will be stationed. The emblem of this unit has already been ceremoniously unveiled.

What compels the Germans to move closer to Belarus? They themselves articulate their objectives in vague terms concerning freedom and security. Military experts discuss the bolstering of NATO forces in the region in anticipation of potential geopolitical shifts—essentially to be prepared to strike without lengthy redeployment. The new brigade stationed on the Belarusian frontier is at the core of the "Disposition" project.

It's challenging to overshadow the narrative set by Trump, yet Germany has made an effort. Recently, global media outlets collectively reported that Germany has commenced its first permanent troop deployment abroad since the end of World War II. A panzer brigade of the Bundeswehr is being stationed in Lithuania. The noteworthy aspect here is the permanence of this deployment. While Berlin has intermittently positioned contingents elsewhere, including notable military actions in Serbia, the current maneuver is accompanied by the familiar absurd bravado prevalent in recent information campaigns. Brigadier General Christoph Huber, commander of the unit, provided a rationale for this military expansion.

Brigadier General Christoph Huber, commander of the armored brigade (Germany):

"We have a clear mission—to ensure the protection, liberty, and security of our Lithuanian allies on NATO's eastern flank. In doing so, we also protect NATO territory and Germany itself."

Huber seems poised to defend the planet with this mission. His armored brigade will be stationed just 30 kmoff Vilnius at a military complex in Rūdninkai. Thus, in adherence to old traditions, they will be positioned at the borders of Belarus, a nation with one of the smallest defense budgets relative to its GDP in the region. This blue-eyed country has become a veritable Mecca for NATO. Wherever events unfold globally, the North Atlantic Alliance responds by increasing troop presence along our republic's borders, all while proclaiming the protection of freedom and security. It seems pertinent to recall the words of President Alexander Lukashenko during his inauguration ceremony.

Alexander Lukashenko, President of the Republic of Belarus (March 25, 2025):

"Belarusians are peaceful people, and Belarus is a peace-loving country. We advocate for a just world and seek to resolve issues through dialogue. However, during our years of sovereignty and independence, we have been tested numerous times, and each of you has repeatedly demonstrated your patriotism, loyalty to the oath, and to the Motherland. Today, we are united and more cohesive than ever, and without a doubt, we will confront all challenges of our time, just as our hero-veterans did 80 years ago, bringing victory to our people."

It is worth noting that amidst the Bundeswehr's relocation to Lithuania, there is no sense of panic or alarm in Belarus. The military is considering the facts and developing strategies to neutralize an escalating potential threat. Yes, some activists on the internet are conjuring visions of a Hitler lurking nearby, metaphorically suggesting a revival of fascism. While there is some merit to this claim, it is also possible that the situation has deeper roots.

Journalist Konstantin Gagarin shared his impressions: "Once, I was sent by the Ministry of Defense to study at a military academy in Germany. Back then, we had a solid collaborative relationship. What struck me was that German officers never wanted to discuss Nazism or concentration camps. They would evade such topics. It seemed to me they genuinely felt awkward and even ashamed of that chapter in history. However, within the German military units, there is, interestingly, a strong pride in the operational history of their units, even during World War II. They readily speak of how valiantly one battalion or another fought on Soviet territory and the honors they received. The triumph of the Red Army on the battlefield still stings for the German military."

At this juncture, a potential source of revanchism for the defeat of their forebears emerges. Revanchism, after all, is inherent to human nature and even more so to nations. This sentiment, by the way, has not gone unnoticed by the renowned American media Politico, which summarized the deployment of the German unit in Lithuania with the following remark: "For NATO, this deployment represents a crucial part of the Alliance's transition to deterrence through forward defense. For Germany, it is an important step in shedding its reputation as a hesitant military power."

Nevertheless, there is also optimistic news for us. Revanchism aside and reputations notwithstanding, ordinary people in Germany seem to be aware of the past—they are readers of Remarque—and hence do not wholeheartedly support the military ambitions of their leaders. According to a recent survey, only 17% of Germans are willing to take up arms to defend their country in the event of an attack. As for any offensive measures of their own, the support appears to be even less.