"Dopamine Loop" and Digital Pseudo-Dementia: Neurologist on How Social Media is Changing Our Brain

The average Belarusian spends about 6 hours and 40 minutes daily on social media and messaging apps. Why is the virtual world increasingly outperforming reality, and how does this affect the brain? Igor Zaitsev, a leading researcher in the neurology department of the Republican Scientific and Practical Center for Neurology and Neurosurgery, answered these questions in the program "Aktualnoye Interview."

The specialist explained this craving biologically: our brain is evolutionarily programmed to enjoy the new. When new information is received—whether valuable or not—the neurotransmitter dopamine is released, generating feelings of pleasure and anticipation.

"The brain always takes the path of least resistance. To enjoy classic literature, you have to sit down and read that same classic literature in an age of perpetual time pressure. And when a person sits and scrolls through interesting videos, the brain is constantly in a state of dopamine flow and quickly becomes addicted to good things. The brain is lazy – why bother, why develop, why go somewhere, or do anything? You can take the path of least resistance. And people, not out of malice, develop a dopamine addiction," explained Igor Zaytsev, leading researcher at the Neurology Department of the Republican Scientific and Practical Center for Neurology and Neurosurgery.

Every like, new message, or short video is a microdose of dopamine. The brain quickly becomes accustomed to this light but constant flow of "synthetic joy" and begins to demand it again and again, forming a behavioral addiction. The real world, with its need for deep immersion and effort, loses out in this race for attention.

The most serious consequence of abuse is so-called digital pseudodementia. This is not an organic brain damage, as in Alzheimer's disease, but a functional disorder in young people.

"The brain has working memory, and it quickly becomes clogged with junk information," the doctor explained. "There's no room left for truly important knowledge—professional, life-related. Furthermore, a person loses the ability to concentrate for long periods."

Phone and social media

The expert gave a clear example: while YouTube used to offer hour-long, high-quality programs, teenagers now find it difficult to concentrate on even a 15-minute video. The speed of content consumption increases, while the depth of its processing decreases. This directly threatens professional development, which requires focus and patience.

A separate, major topic is the impact on children. The neurologist noted that in Europe, a record number of schoolchildren are already failing to cope with the simplified curriculum, precisely because of gadget abuse.

"A total ban isn't the answer, because forbidden fruit is sweet," the expert stated. "Digital hygiene and reasonable dosage are needed. Just as we teach children to wash their hands, we need to teach them how to interact with the digital environment correctly."

Fact

According to the doctor, adults play a key role here: it's useless to demand limits from children if parents themselves are constantly glued to their screens.

Igor Zaitsev emphasized that social media addiction is psychological, not physical, as with alcohol or drugs. This offers hope for correction. Here are his key recommendations:

Acknowledge the problem. The first step is to realize that uncontrolled scrolling is detrimental to mental health.

Start with yourself. Adults need to set an example for their children by intentionally undertaking a "digital detox."

Replace one pleasure with another. The brain doesn't deny itself joy, but seeks new sources. The most powerful and healthy source of dopamine and norepinephrine is physical activity. Daily walking, swimming, going to the gym—anything that makes the body feel happy.