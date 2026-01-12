Drug registration procedure in Belarus and EAEU becomes simpler and faster

Starting in 2026, the drug registration procedure in Belarus and the EAEU countries has become significantly simpler and faster.

Changes: a green corridor has been created for strategically important drugs, not only has the list been expanded, but also the review process has been shortened, meaning drugs will be available in pharmacies more quickly. It is now easier for pharmaceutical companies to prepare documents for the registration dossier of strategically important drugs.

Furthermore, according to EAEU rules, if a drug has already been approved in one of the member states, a mechanism for recognizing this registration also applies in Belarus.

Olga Zhuravleva, Deputy Director of the Center for Expertise and Testing in Healthcare of the Belarusian Ministry of Health:

"Applicants who failed to complete the procedures by December 31, 2025, received an extension of their national registration certificates, meaning the drugs are registered and circulating on the market, and the manufacturer has another three years to complete the registration process."