Eismont Tells About Informal Interactions Between Leaders of Belarus and Russia

In a recent statement to the "First Information" channel, Natalia Eismont, the press secretary for the President of Belarus, shed light on the nuances of the informal communications between the leaders.

"At the press conference, the President remarked that while the official aspects and the associated protocols are certainly good, beautiful, necessary, and important, he and the President of Russia prefer a more pragmatic approach," Eismont elaborated.

"The same can be said for their informal meetings, where the two leaders dedicate a significant amount of time to discussing pressing work-related matters, albeit in a more relaxed and amicable setting. Just yesterday, they spent an hour in a one-on-one conversation, followed by further discussions before the press conference. All members of the delegation were informed and subsequently received specific instructions from the President, enabling a broad range of topics to be addressed swiftly. The agenda for today is exceptionally vast, encompassing not only bilateral relations but also the evolving global and regional landscape, as well as overarching transformations. There is certainly much for the presidents to discuss."