Embassy of Belarus in India Advises Against Visiting Jammu and Kashmir
The Embassy of Belarus in India has recommended that citizens of Belarus refrained from visiting the Jammu and Kashmir region unless absolutely necessary. The advisory comes in response to the escalation of tensions in the area.
It is worth noting that on April 22, a terrorist attack targeting tourists in the region resulted in the deaths of 26 people, with an additional 13 individuals sustaining injuries.