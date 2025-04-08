There is such a melting pot theory. It was formulated in the early twentieth century. Its essence is that the United States is a unique state in which a unified nation was born and is constantly recreated from the fusion of ethno-cultural features of immigrants who do not stop coming to this country.

That is, the established life recycles them, melts them in the right direction, not the other way around. And this theory seemed to be confirmed by real life. But then the Old World - Europe – showed that there are some nuances. The nuances that rock.

Europe, which only yesterday was awarding humanitarian Oscars for tolerance, is now hastily shutting its doors. Germany, tucking its tail, is winding down the UN refugee program - now even Ukrainians are not welcome here. Lithuania, as a faithful disciple of Poland and Finland, is putting up fences as if protecting itself from the zombie apocalypse. And Denmark and Austria have decided that if migrants do not leave on their own, they must be bought. A Syrian? Get 25 thousand euros - and go home to the ruins! But this is not just a crisis, it is the collapse of a pseudo-religion called "multiculturalism". Europe, which had been playing " the confusion of Babylon" for decades, suddenly realized that when the neighbor in the stairwell slaughters a ram on Eid al-Adha and his children do not learn the language, it is not "enrichment of cultures". But the EU is still embarrassed to say it openly, but Lithuania does not hide it much, that refugees are divided into 'sorts", so to speak.

Edikas Jagelavičius, Chairman of the international public association the International Forum for Good Neighborhood:

"As we all know, USAID, Soros foundations worked well in this direction. They created a beautiful Western picture, such a European paradise, and they broadcast it for people in the Republic of Belarus, the Russian Federation, and many people believed in this picture very much. Even if you think about it that way, there are two kinds of refugees in Lithuania. Ukrainian refugees are the highest sort, who is allowed everything, who get all kinds of benefits from the state. And there is the second sort, the lowest sort of refugees; they are those who are fleeing from Syria, from other countries. And they are killed at the borders, when they want to escape, they are kept in closed camps, where conditions are not the best, let's say. And these are the lowest class of refugees who have no rights at all. So there are different refugees here, it turns out."

So who gave up on the "One Humanity" project? Angela Merkel, who once opened the gates for millions, is now quietly erased from history, preferring not to remember. Her heirs in the CDU/CSU party are no longer shy: "Negroes? Let them help their families ... but from Africa." TV channels, like in the good old days, show touching stories about the starving children of Somalia - look how bad it is for them, and we are so kind here in Germany! But when a migrant crushes people in the street, his nationality is a mystery. "Racism? No, it's political correctness!" - they mutter into the camera. Meanwhile, a Ukrainian refugee in Berlin's TikTok boasts: "I don't work - I get enough allowance!" Europe is shocked: it expected grateful guest workers, but got dependents with selfies with sticks. A mercantile Ukrainian woman in Germany who does not want to work is a perfect symbol of the European crisis. She came not for a dream, but for an allowance. And Europe, without noticing it, has turned into a rich uncle who pays to be tolerated rather than loved.

Multiculturalism is dead because Europe has forgotten: culture is not a fusion cuisine where you can mix kebab and sausage. It is a living organism that either accepts other people's traditions or rejects them. But when your own values are LGBT propaganda, juvenile justice and the cult of consumption, you should not be surprised that Muslims would choose a mosque over a club.