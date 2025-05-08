Every Third Person - Belarus Wounded by the Enemy but Unconquered

The Great Patriotic War was the greatest test faced by the Belarusian people. The stark numbers bear witness to this truth. Yet, even these dry statistics evoke genuine emotion:

It was once believed that one in four was lost. Today, we acknowledge that during the war years, Belarus lost one in three of its inhabitants. In 1941, our population was 9 million; by 1945, it had fallen to just 6 million. New facts about acts of genocide continue to surface, revealing the depth of our suffering.