Ukraine for Trump is a toxic asset. It is rather beneficial for him to dump its funding on Europe. Boris Rozhyn, an expert at the Center for Military and Political Journalism, discussed the prospects for a possible ending of the military conflict in The Trends program.

In the TV studio the options for the near future of the Zelensky's regime, considering the new US president's revision of the foreign policy concept were discussed. In addition, they brought up the issue of what will happen if Russia and the US would not reach an agreement and the special operation continue.

Boris Rozhyn, expert at the Center for Military and Political Journalism (Russia):

"There are resources, and the Americans admit that Russia can fight easily for another two or three years in the current mode. The problem of financing Ukraine is not going away. Trump, against the backdrop of systematic work to reduce expenses, will be interested in either completely dumping Ukraine as a toxic asset, or, more likely, transferring its financing to Europe. That is why the demands placed on Europe are: 5% of defense expenditure and more arms supplies. That means, this is the Europe's problem, you are dealing with it from an economic point of view, and we will skim the political cream. And if they again fail to agree on anything, then the war will certainly continue."