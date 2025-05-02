He emphasizes that a serious fracture and the pitting of Ukraine against Russia first occurred in 2004, with the start of the first Maidan, and in 2010 after Yushchenko awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine to Bandera and Shukhevych. Vladimir Karasev also discussed what awaits Ukraine and who might lead it in the future, what alternative could there be to Zelensky?

"The Trumpists want to hold elections as early as autumn 2025. Nevertheless, we recently saw how the extension of martial law and mobilization was again pushed through by controlled deputies. And it is no longer surprising that the so-called pro-Russian deputies vote for the extension. There are no normal leaders in Ukraine, and none are foreseen for now. The normal ones have either rotted in prisons – unfortunately, they were tortured and killed there – or were simply cast out of Ukraine. And the blame for this lies exclusively with the Ukrainians themselves, who succumbed to all these perks from Western Russophobic curators," the international expert concluded.