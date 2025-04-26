For the past two decades, the preservation of historical memory has varied across the global community. However, the falsification of the history of the Great Patriotic War began in the summer of 1945. This opinion was expressed by analyst Pavel Zhdanovich during his appearance on the "First Information" channel.

"Private archival documents were seized by Great Britain. There was an idea to publish the corresponding collection of documents. Initially, it was planned that the Soviet Union would participate in this effort. Subsequently, American and British political elites sidelined the USSR and published this collection in 1948. There was, of course, no talk of objectivity in those documents. The essence of the publication was anti-Soviet. Their intent was to undermine and diminish the role of the Soviet Union in the victory of the Great Patriotic War," Zhdanovich explained.