First batches sold out within an hour. How the book "Our President" becomes a bestseller

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/4116ea56-76a2-47ff-bc21-7d052b0056e4/conversions/2294dff0-1dff-445e-a0fa-9be940118e6b-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/4116ea56-76a2-47ff-bc21-7d052b0056e4/conversions/2294dff0-1dff-445e-a0fa-9be940118e6b-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/4116ea56-76a2-47ff-bc21-7d052b0056e4/conversions/2294dff0-1dff-445e-a0fa-9be940118e6b-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/4116ea56-76a2-47ff-bc21-7d052b0056e4/conversions/2294dff0-1dff-445e-a0fa-9be940118e6b-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

About the main aspects of life during the years of sovereign Belarus establishment, how agriculture developed, how we entered the international arena, and most importantly - under whose leadership. On February 12, a presentation of a biographical documentary essay about the path of Alexander Lukashenko took place in the Presidential Administration.

The book "Our President" was published in January and, without exaggeration, right away became a bestseller. The first batches delivered to stores were sold out within an hour. It is symbolic that today the Presidential Administration has the opportunity to talk to the authors and learn inside information about the creation of such a great collective work. As a matter of fact, as the authors themselves noted, a film could be made about how the publication was created.

Vladimir Pertsov, Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration, co-author of the book "Our President":

"If I had known at that moment that this was such a three-year colossal work, that it was so difficult to process, compile, and sort a huge amount of materials. I would have agreed too, honestly."

There were also long discussions in search of ideas, tricks, how to do it better. A huge layer of archival documents and photographs was studied. After all, this is hardly just a biography of the head of state, but a deep and multifaceted study of his life path, political activity and influence on the fate of the country.

Vladimir Pertsov, Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration, co-author of the book "Our President":

"We have published 5 thousand copies. And this edition is practically already sold out. Now we are humbly approaching another 10 thousand reprints and we cannot say with certainty that this will be another edition, because there is demand, there is an entry for a collective purchase, there are also some purchase requests from the Russian Federation, where they just start learning the book . There are literally several locations, one of them is at the Exhibition of Achievements of National Economy (VDNKh), where no matter how much you deliver, and all will be swept off from the shelves. And there is a great part of work that we have not yet started, we study this issue. This is the translation of the book into foreign language, first in English."

"The circulation went off immediately. People were eager to buy, but there wasn't enough for everyone, so they signed up for a waitlist. In the Svetoch bookstore, the salespeople said that a student or maybe a schoolgirl asked: "It's my dad's birthday; I want to give him this gift." These are such sincere, touching things, but they speak convincingly about the fact that the book is really interesting to all Belarusians, and not only Belarusians," said Alexander Radkov, co-author of the book "Our President."

The book has over 200 pages, 3 large sections, 15 chapters and many photographs. The publications are supplemented by such interesting copies of documents as a student's record book, a certificate of merit, as well as many handwritten theses of the head of state. After all, it is notorious that Alexander Lukashenko personally prepares for important events.