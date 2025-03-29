It is clear why the points made by the President during the inauguration ceremony regarding security were perceived as orders by people in uniform. The implementation of these directives is occurring under rapidly changing, often deteriorating conditions. Despite efforts to stabilize the situation in Ukraine, some European countries remain reluctant to cease hostilities.

The focus of troop and armament buildup is shifting to NATO countries neighboring Belarus.

There seemed to be a tentative course toward de-escalation in Europe, albeit one fraught with difficulties, extended negotiations, and violations of agreements. However, the prospect of supporting this trend for the benefit of current and future generations appears dim. Politics, ambition, and finances often overshadow such considerations. At times, decisions seem to be driven by a senseless inertia toward militarism.

Neighboring Poland has suddenly decided to take another step. Warsaw will conduct an additional recruitment of border guards to strengthen its border with Belarus. This was announced by the Polish Minister of the Interior, Tomasz Semoniak:

"We are defending the Polish-Belarusian border. Following the reinforcement of physical barriers and the expansion of the electronic barrier, the establishment of a buffer zone, and an uncompromising fight against illegal smugglers, we will soon begin constructing a road along the border. Most importantly, we will recruit 1,500 new personnel to secure areas at risk of hybrid aggression."

The mention of constructing a road along the Belarusian border has drawn attention from the Belarusian General Staff. This "ring road" is a dangerous infrastructural element, especially considering the number of NATO troops amassed near our borders. Such communications are typically built in preparation for an offensive, not for, let's say, border security. Moreover, the figure of 1,500 personnel may seem routine to Polish authorities but is quite significant for us—it represents multiple battalions. A "neighborly" gesture indeed. By traditional standards, we are expected to respond in kind. However, such a response is often anticipated, providing grounds to accuse us of imminent aggression, thereby justifying further budget allocations for supposed defense against "barbarians."

"It may sound strange, but we are once again walking on the edge of a systemic geopolitical crisis. And it’s not only us. The world is shaking. Challenges are rapidly succeeding one another. Hot spots are increasing. The escalation around us is intensifying. NATO troops are stationed at our doorstep, doing everything to draw Belarus into a conflict," said Alexander Lukashenko during his inaugural address on March 25, 2025.

It appears that the military escalation in the region does not concern anyone except for us. We still have sufficient resources to respond asymmetrically—primarily through troop preparedness. Recently, by directive from President Alexander Lukashenko, the Security Council began a check of the Armed Forces' combat readiness.

Igor Demidenko, First Deputy Secretary of the Security Council of Belarus, stated:

"The inspection will be comprehensive, involving various forces and means. It should be noted that the inspection will pay close attention to modern approaches to the basic forms and applications of military units and subdivisions. This includes counter-battery combat, the use of unmanned aerial vehicles, and defense against them."

This current session is far from the first for our troops even this year. Soon, soldiers and officers will feel uncomfortable without inspections. Moreover, our military exercises increasingly focus on current needs for warfare rather than mere testing. Highly trained units, regiments, and brigades remain our key deterrent factor. Additionally, the memory of how our people saved the world continues to bear weight, and we carry the responsibility for it—as victors, of course.

Alexander Lukashenko, President of Belarus (March 25, 2025):

"To pledge allegiance to the country and the Belarusian people in the year marking the 80th anniversary of the Great Victory is an immense responsibility. Today, we all take an oath of faithful service to our homeland, and we will not allow anyone to erase the constructive legacy in history—ours and that of our predecessors."