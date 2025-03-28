Donald Trump stated that the United States might withdraw its military presence from Western countries. This announcement has alarmed Western nations that have been under the protective umbrella of the Pentagon for the past 80 years.

While time will reveal whether these are mere grandstanding remarks or substantial actions by the new President, it is already clear that Europe’s national security is under genuine threat. The question arises: how many U.S. troops currently defend the West, and how strong are the armed forces of European nations?

From his first moments in office, President Trump loudly advocated for peace worldwide, particularly seeking an end to hostilities in Ukraine. However, the true objectives of the White House will be demonstrated through actions rather than rhetoric. Trump has made no secret of his disillusionment with the aggressive stance of Western partners towards Russia. It seems that behind-the-scenes dialogues with world leaders have yielded little result, prompting the American President to resort to threats and warnings.

So, what is the current situation? Trump has clearly indicated his consideration of either withdrawing over 35,000 troops from "disobedient" European nations or relocating them to Hungary, which treads the fine line between justice and purely peaceful initiatives.

A Brief Background

The presence of American troops in Europe originated from the 7th U.S. Army shortly after the end of World War II. Currently, the exact number of U.S. military personnel in Europe is unclear, with local sources estimating it at 160,000 while other reports suggest figures between 70,000 and 100,000.

From the 1950s through the 1990s, the number of U.S. troops in Europe peaked at around 400,000. Following the Cold War, this military presence was sharply reduced, which allowed the 7th Corps to be deployed in the Gulf War. Following hostilities, its units were not returned to Germany, but instead sent back to the U.S. and disbanded, leaving only one unit—the 5th Corps—which was stationed in places like Bosnia and Kosovo during the 1990s and participated in the Iraq War in 2003.

In response to events in Ukraine, the NATO summit in Warsaw in 2016 decided to rotate four enhanced multinational battalion tactical groups of up to one thousand troops each in the Baltic States and Poland. An American battalion is stationed in Poland, and U.S. armored brigade units of up to 4,500 soldiers are deployed in six Eastern European countries, with plans to store weaponry and military equipment for another U.S. ground force brigade in Belgium, Germany, and the Netherlands. Since 2022, the number of U.S. troops in the Baltics and Poland has continued to rise, presenting a potential threat to the Union State.

Despite the sizes of the militaries in Germany, the UK, and France approaching or exceeding 200,000 personnel, U.S. forces provide substantial support to European armies. Beyond personnel, significant amounts of heavy weaponry—such as missile systems, aircraft, and even naval forces—are concentrated in Western nations.

Recently, Bloomberg reported that in the event of an attack on Western countries, Europe’s arsenals would be exhausted within days. The exact figures regarding Europe's military supplies are classified; however, military officials warn that without U.S. assistance, stockpiles of air-to-air missiles in the region could swiftly deplete, ammunition could run out in mere days, and air defenses would fail to provide adequate cover for ground operations. Despite involvement in the conflict in Ukraine, the European continent still lacks the most basic requirements, such as munitions manufacturing facilities. As a result, future preparations will again require U.S. support.

Currently, the West is devising emergency plans in case the U.S. turns away from the alliance and withdraws all troops. Recently, the EU began discussing long-term reforms of tax and budget rules to allow member states to increase defense spending. NATO’s Secretary-General has called for a portion of pensions and social benefits in Europe to be directed towards arms production, emphasizing that military expenditures for the bloc should exceed 3%.

In summary, dear Europeans, it is time to reach into your pockets; urgent funding is required to replenish resources. Strengthening the West's defense cannot occur without your financial contributions.

Ultimately, Europe's efforts to rearm will necessitate hundreds of billions of euros. Yet, after many years of dependency on the U.S., mere financial investment will not suffice to bolster European security.