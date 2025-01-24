The Central Commission has accredited 486 foreign observers. Traditionally, the most representative mission is from the CIS, with an authoritative delegation from the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, and 35 professional experts accredited from the central electoral bodies of 16 countries. In total, 52 countries are represented in international observation, including 17 European states.

112 representatives from foreign countries have arrived as independent experts—these are politicians, deputies, and well-known public figures. Major global media have been accredited to cover the elections in Belarus: the leading news agencies from Russia, China, the USA, France, and the United Kingdom. 331 journalists from 70 foreign media outlets are working. Belarus is open to the world and ready for fair and honest assessments.