"It's the Merit of Everyone" - Expert Comments on Belarus GDP Growth
Belarus' GDP grew by 4% last year. Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko announced this on January 17 while summarizing the economic performance of 2024.
Georgy Grits, an economic analyst, spoke about how this outcome is perceived by those who disagree with the government. For example, according to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Belarus ranked third among European countries for projected GDP growth in 2024. Russia shared the third position with Belarus.
"I would say that this is not just the merit of the government. Certainly, the government acted as a driver, as the leader of the entire process. This is the achievement of the entire economy, of all the people, all the citizens of the Republic of Belarus. From the President down to the plant employees," Grits asserts that everyone worked very efficiently.
According to the expert, Belarus has effectively navigated the sanctions policy and transitioned its economic resilience onto a growth trajectory.