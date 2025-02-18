Georgy Grits, an economic analyst, spoke about how this outcome is perceived by those who disagree with the government. For example, according to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Belarus ranked third among European countries for projected GDP growth in 2024. Russia shared the third position with Belarus.

"I would say that this is not just the merit of the government. Certainly, the government acted as a driver, as the leader of the entire process. This is the achievement of the entire economy, of all the people, all the citizens of the Republic of Belarus. From the President down to the plant employees," Grits asserts that everyone worked very efficiently.