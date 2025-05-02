Japanese Garden, Magnolias and Hyacinths - Botanical Garden Became True Natural Sensation of Minsk

A Japanese garden, magnolias, and hyacinths – this spring, the Central Botanical Garden of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus has blossomed into a true natural marvel within Minsk. While the city was still stirring from its winter slumber, the garden's avenues were already awash in the delicate hues of cherry blossoms, the vibrant blooms of magnolias, and the fragrant perfume of hyacinths.

Nature enthusiasts flock to this sanctuary seeking inspiration, capturing moments of beauty, and finding a sense of profound tranquility. For the new season, the Botanical Garden unveiled a captivating new addition: a Japanese garden meticulously crafted according to the timeless principles of the East, complete with carefully placed stones, flowing water, evergreen plants, and intricate bonsai.