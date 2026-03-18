Karanik: Cooperation with Indian pharmaceutical companies goes in several areas

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The Belarus-India Pharmaceutical Forum has officially opened in Minsk. Delegations from over 60 leading Indian pharmaceutical and dietary supplement manufacturers are participating in the event. For our country, this is an opportunity for direct negotiations and search for mutually beneficial contracts.

The parties are interested in working together to introduce new, highly effective drugs to the EAEU market, as well as in joint research and development.

Vladimir Karanik Chairman of the Presidium of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus (NASB):

"Cooperation with Indian pharmaceutical companies is expanding in several areas. This includes secondary packaging—the fastest way to bring Indian drugs to market. This also includes technology transfer, where we already have dozens of drugs, including Indian substances and Indian technology, mastered by our manufacturers. This also includes joint developments, including contract manufacturing—Indian drugs for the EU market, and joint development and clinical trials of new pharmaceutical substances for launch to our countries' markets. And new prospects are opening up—this includes the joint establishment of a scientific and practical center for applied pharmaceuticals with Cipla."