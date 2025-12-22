KGB records significant increase in intelligence and subversive activities against Belarus

Counterintelligence has uncovered and dismantled an extensive, widespread network of foreign intelligence agencies, which, with the assistance of certain individuals, was operating in Belarus, wiretapping civilian and military aviation pilots. This was announced by the Chairman of the State Security Committee following a report to the President of Belarus, BelTA reports.

According to the KGB Chairman, in 2025, counterintelligence uncovered and dismantled an extensive, widespread network of foreign intelligence agencies, which, with the assistance of certain individuals, was operating in Belarus. This involved the installation of technical equipment that enabled the wiretapping of communications between civilian and military aviation pilots. Monitoring was also conducted around sensitive facilities. "Large-scale counterintelligence work made it possible to eliminate these threats," emphasized Ivan Tertel.

Speaking about the KGB's counterintelligence work in general, Ivan Tertel noted a significant increase in intelligence and subversive activities against Belarus. "For example, almost daily, satellite constellations from Western countries, intelligence agencies, and armed forces monitor the situation on our territory, taking photographs and filming," said Ivan Tertel. He emphasized that the work of not only rail transport, logistics, and defense facilities is being analyzed, but also enterprises such as MAZ and BELAZ.

"Radio-technical and electronic intelligence is being conducted very actively. We are practically under electronic surveillance. The head of state noted during the All-Belarusian People's Assembly that foreign intelligence services are wiretapping telephone conversations and penetrating certain information and communication networks. This is indeed true. These issues have been uncovered, and we are working on them," Ivan Tertel stated.