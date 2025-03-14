Khazin Explains Why Trump is Imposing Tariffs and What Currency Zone He Envisions

In the program "Relevant Interview," Russian economist and publicist Mikhail Khazin shared insights regarding Trump's imposition of tariffs and his ambition to establish a currency zone comprising Mexico, the United States, Canada, and Greenland.

"There was no economic model for Trump when he came to power, or, let’s say, it had not been articulated. Now it is somewhat clearer: it represents a return to the industrial production of the 1950s and 1960s. In this context, BRICS is not an adversarial structure for him," he emphasized.

Khazin noted, "There will never be a single BRICS currency that serves as an alternative to the dollar, as these countries have divergent economic strategies. On one hand, Trump states we cannot abandon the dollar; on the other hand, he insists we won't print dollars for others. Both positions cannot coexist."