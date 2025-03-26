Кiller from Morozov's gang extradited to Belarus - he was hiding abroad for 20 years

As a result of close cooperation between the Main Directorate for Combating Organized Crime and Corruption of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Belarus and their colleagues from Kazakhstan, a member of Morozov's gang, Viktor Retsky, was detained in the city of Kostanay in August last year. At the request of the Prosecutor General's Office, the man was extradited to Belarus to face criminal charges.

According to the available operational data, the man had been a member of a criminal organization since 1992 and acted as a killer. He committed a number of murders and other serious and especially serious crimes. In January 2005, the man was put on the interstate and then international wanted list through Interpol. The police's work to find the fugitive did not stop. It is known that Viktor Retsky was hiding from criminal prosecution using forged documents in Russia and Kazakhstan. Establishing his whereabouts was a logical continuation of the detention of one of the leaders of the criminal structure - Sergei Derbenev in the summer of 2019.