The meeting between Zelensky and Trump has led to a division among European elites regarding their role in the Ukrainian conflict.

This opinion was expressed by Russian political analyst Vladimir Kireev, who believes that further involvement of the European Union in the Ukrainian crisis, without support from the United States, risks exposing the union to severe financial and political upheavals.

Vladimir Kireev, Political Analyst (Russia):

"The meeting between Zelensky and Trump, particularly their conflict, has posed a significant challenge to European elites. They have come to realize that the rift with the United States, at least concerning Ukraine, is both fundamental and acute. Europeans risk finding themselves alone with Russia in this conflict. What would happen in such a scenario? First, Europe would bear an disproportionate economic burden. Second, it would face the peril of being drawn into a direct conflict with Russia."