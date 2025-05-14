Law enforcement officials of Belarus and UAE intend to jointly combating human trafficking

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/7e7804c4-8c31-4c8d-9e7f-b16b10a4d127/conversions/ea1ab244-dcdc-425e-9a87-8be573232b05-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/7e7804c4-8c31-4c8d-9e7f-b16b10a4d127/conversions/ea1ab244-dcdc-425e-9a87-8be573232b05-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/7e7804c4-8c31-4c8d-9e7f-b16b10a4d127/conversions/ea1ab244-dcdc-425e-9a87-8be573232b05-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/7e7804c4-8c31-4c8d-9e7f-b16b10a4d127/conversions/ea1ab244-dcdc-425e-9a87-8be573232b05-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Law enforcers of Belarus and the UAE plan to jointly combating human trafficking. This was reported to BelTA by the law enforcement agency of Belarus following a working meeting between Minister of Internal Affairs of Belarus Ivan Kubrakov and Deputy Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The Minister of Internal Affairs of Belarus noted the high dynamics of bilateral cooperation in the law enforcement sphere and assured that the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Belarus was ready for its further expansion in various areas. The discussion focused, among other things, on combating international terrorism, drug trafficking and human trafficking, as well as on material and technical support and mutual training of officers.

Last year police officers from the UAE successfully completed training in the field of public order protection during mass events on the basis of Belarusian special units. Just a few days ago, law enforcers from Abu Dhabi will undergo another course. "There are all prerequisites for further cooperation not only on previously worked out, but also new programs. We attach special importance to the quality of conducting classes with foreign colleagues," the Minister said.